Ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash against Rotherham on Saturday, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that star midfielder James Rodriguez is struggling with poor form.

James, 29, stunned football fans after opting to join Everton from La Liga giants Real Madrid during last summer’s transfer window.

The Columbian’s famous switch from the Spanish capital to Merseyside was a free transfer which saw the South American reunited with former manager Ancelotti.

James hit the ground running despite being a newcomer to England’s top-flight, the attacking midfielder raced to rack up six direct goal contributions in just his first five matches in all competitions.

However, a dip in performances mixed with a minor knock has seen James’ form take a dip.

With his side set to clash against Rotherham in the FA Cup’s Third Round on Saturday afternoon, manager Ancelotti has admitted that his star attacker is suffering with poor form.

“James has been training normally,” Ancelotti revealed, as quoted by Marca. “And has been showing good signs.

“It’s true that he isn’t in his best form, so it will be good for him to play tomorrow [against Rotherham].

“He is close to reaching his best level. I’m sure that with his return our attack will improve.”

The 61-year-old manager went on to speak about the current crisis football is facing given the sudden surge in positive COVID-19 tests.

In an attempt to deal with the out of control Coronavirus pandemic, England has recently been plunged into yet another national lockdown, however, Everton’s manager feels football should continue, he said: “I think that football has to continue.

“In this particular period it’s really important for the community to have football on the TV to watch.

“I think football can be really helpful in this period. I feel safe, honestly yes. Outside the bubble it’s more difficult.”