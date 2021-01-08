Chelsea ace demands to leave either on loan or permanently this month after playing time frustrations

There does come a point in every career where it might be best to move on to a new challenge, so that moment may have arrived for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

He’s looked impressive at times and his pace at the back could be a useful asset to any side, while he’s also managed to force his way into the England setup recently so he’s clearly a good player.

He’s had a setback this year with a complete lack of playing time and reports suggested Chelsea are blocking a loan move, so it does look like this could be a wasted season for him.

READ MORE: Declan Rice linked with move to Chelsea on Transfer Gossip show

He turned 23 in December so he’s not exactly a young prospect anymore and his development will stall if he’s not playing, so it’s not a great surprise that Mundo Deportivo have reported that he’s demanding to leave.

They go on to say that he’s so keen to leave that he’s willing to leave on loan or in a permanent transfer – he just wants to get out and play regularly somewhere.

That looks unlikely at Stamford Bridge where it’s clear that Frank Lampard doesn’t really rate him as a regular starter, so it will be interesting to see if he does manage to force his way out this month.