Chelsea loanee could make match day squad for first time this season – having been out for two years

Chelsea loanee Marco Van Ginkel could be included in PSV’s match day squad for the first time this season against Ajax this Sunday, according to De Telegraaf.

Way back in 2013, Chelsea used their good relationship with Vitesse Arnhem to their advantage by securing the services of Marco Van Ginkel, a then 20-year-old midfielder showing bags of potential.

After a positive pre-season campaign under Jose Mourinho, Van Ginkel made his debut for Chelsea on the opening day of the season in a 2-0 win over Hull City, during which Frank Lampard scored and Kevin De Bruyne provided an assist.

All was going to plan for Van Ginkel, but just a month later an anterior cruciate ligament ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Fast forward seven-and-a-half years and Van Ginkel has eight Netherlands caps and two Eredivisie titles to his name, one of which he captained PSV Eindhoven to, scoring 14 goals in 28 appearances from midfield.

That was way back in 2018, and was the last time Van Ginkel played a football match, having been forced to undergo reconstructive surgery on his knee.

Having been loaned to PSV in the summer of 2021 for the third time, Van Ginkel could finally be in line to make his first appearance of the season – which would be on January 10th.

De Telegraaf report that for the first time this campaign, Van Ginkel is looking likely to make the match day squad, which would be a monumental moment for him after all he’s been through.

He is, remarkably, still on Chelsea’s books, having penned a new deal over the summer, so there’s no doubt the club will be delighted to see his potential return is now just days away.