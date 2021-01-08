The fall-out from Brexit is already having an impact on football clubs, with Premier League academies no longer allowed to bring players to the UK from Europe unless they’re over 18.

That significantly changes the landscape and as a result, Chelsea are already looking closer to home for talent to fill their production line.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have set up an affiliation with Newcastle City Juniors, and this will allow the west London club to poach the best young talent from the north east.

Chelsea will be casting their net much wider according to the outlet, however, and they note that other arrangements will soon be in place with clubs around the country.

Premier League rules forbid any moves to happen until the young players are at least 14 years of age in any event.

However, such arrangements are likely to give the Blues a head start in terms of still being able to hoover up the best available players.