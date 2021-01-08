Inter Milan misfit snubbed by Premier League outfit with PSG linked with launching rescue mission

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen was offered to Wolves – but Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were not keen on making the deal happen.

That’s according to The Athletic, who give update on Eriksen’s efforts to end his Inter Milan nightmare, and Inter’s synonymous efforts to get him off their wage bill.

The Denmark international’s move to the San Siro has been nothing short of a disaster, with Antonio Conte clearly not seeing him as compatible with his ideas.

The Athletic report that Inter are keen to get rid this month and offered Wolves the chance to sign him, a proposition which the Premier League outfit declined.

That, all due respect, is testament to how far Eriksen’s stock has fallen so quickly. Just a few years ago he was considered one of the best midfielders in England.

The Athletic report that former boss Mauricio Pochettino could take him to PSG, which on the surface of it would be a good move for Eriksen, but that remains to be seen.

One way for another, he’ll no doubt be desperate to get out the San Siro exit door this month and move on with his career. At current, it’s a great amount of talent being wasted.