“Class act in the making” Respected pundit indicates Man United could regret passing on wonderkid this month

There’s been plenty of chat about Man United making a move for Ecuadorian wonderkid Moises Caicedo, but it looks like the interest has suddenly disappeared after they decided not to sign him:

Manchester United are now oriented *not* to sign Moises Caicedo. ? He’s been scouted and Man Utd were in control of the situation because Moises’ dream was to join #mufc, but he’s not the priority. It was *never* a done deal. ‘Caicedo race’ is now on with many clubs involved. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2021

The young midfielder is very highly regarded and he’s even managed to force his way into the national team, so it’s clear that he’s got a big future in the game.

Perhaps United just felt he wasn’t quite ready for the leap to Old Trafford and he could benefit from a smaller move just now, but Tim Vickery’s words indicate that United could regret this decision:

Ecuadorian media may have sold me a dummy on Moises Caicedo to Man U. Wherever he ends up, the club have a class act in the making — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) January 8, 2021

Vickery is usually spot on when it comes to South American talent so it will be interesting to see where he actually ends up.

It’s very possible that he goes somewhere else and United end up paying a lot more to sign him in the future after he’s proved himself, but perhaps it should be admired that they aren’t just stockpiling every talented youngster that they can get their hands on.