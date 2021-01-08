Menu

“Class act in the making” Respected pundit indicates Man United could regret passing on wonderkid this month

Manchester United FC
Posted by

There’s been plenty of chat about Man United making a move for Ecuadorian wonderkid Moises Caicedo, but it looks like the interest has suddenly disappeared after they decided not to sign him:

The young midfielder is very highly regarded and he’s even managed to force his way into the national team, so it’s clear that he’s got a big future in the game.

Perhaps United just felt he wasn’t quite ready for the leap to Old Trafford and he could benefit from a smaller move just now, but Tim Vickery’s words indicate that United could regret this decision:

Vickery is usually spot on when it comes to South American talent so it will be interesting to see where he actually ends up.

It’s very possible that he goes somewhere else and United end up paying a lot more to sign him in the future after he’s proved himself, but perhaps it should be admired that they aren’t just stockpiling every talented youngster that they can get their hands on.

More Stories Moises Caicedo Tim Vickery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.