With three weeks of the winter transfer window to go, David Moyes has plenty of time to find a suitable replacement for Sebastien Haller, who has made the move to Ajax for less than half of what the Hammers paid for him.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man struggled to reproduce his best form in East London, just like his former strike partner, Luka Jovic, has at Real Madrid.

For Moyes, that’s in the past now, as he concentrates on trying to build on what has been a fantastic first half of the campaign for West Ham.

He’ll need to buy well as the Hammers can ill afford another flop signing up front, and with Michail Antonio as their only recognised striker, their need is obvious.

To that end, Claret and Hugh note that Crystal Palace man mountain, Christian Benteke, is available on a free transfer in the summer, though of course that means he is able to talk to interested parties now.

Hammers News suggest that supporters will be up in arms if Benteke arrives at the club, but as Moyes has indicated that he wants a striker in the mould of the Belgian, it won’t be a surprise to see him move across the capital.