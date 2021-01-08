Declan Rice linked with move to Chelsea on Transfer Gossip show

Sky Sports News’ daily Transfer Gossip show has linked Declan Rice with a move to Chelsea, this morning.

Chelsea have been in the market for a holding midfielder and speculation was further fueled when Mason Mount liked a photoshopped image of Rice wearing a Chelsea shirt on social media.

According to reports, West Ham value the midfielder at £73m so he won’t come cheap, but the Transfer Gossip show journalists felt that he was a very popular choice amongst Chelsea fans.

This story has rumbled on for some time so it will be interesting to see if Frank Lampard, who is under scrutiny as Chelsea Manager, will make a move to fill that gap in front of the defence, which hasn’t been plugged since N’Golo Kante was a regular starter for the club.