Done deal: La Liga side have now signed exciting loanees from Barcelona and Real Madrid as they seek to avoid relegation

The January window is never a great time to look for permanent signings, but there’s certainly the odd gem to be picked up on loan from the bigger sides.

Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo looked promising at Mallorca last season and a loan move to Villarreal this year was supposed to take him to that next level, but he didn’t manage to establish himself as a regular starter.

He failed to score or assist in his thirteen La Liga appearances but it has to be noted that most of them were from the bench so it always looked like a change of scenery in January would do him good.

It’s now been confirmed today after Football-Espana reported that he’s completed a loan switch to Getafe, while they also signed Carles Alena on loan from Barcelona in recent days so this could give their midfield a real boost.

Getafe have done well in recent seasons but they’ve lost some key players and a small squad has them facing a relegation battle instead of pushing for Europe this time round, so hopefully the pair can bring some creativity and quality to the squad.