Done deal: Man United defender heads out on loan for the rest of the season

There may have been some suggestions that Ethan Laird could break into the Man United team in the second half of the season as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it always looked like a loan spell would be the best thing for him.

The 19 year old defender is primarily used as a right back but he can play anywhere across the defensive line, while he has appeared for United’s first team in the Europa League last season.

He’s also been a regular at U23 level but he’s never had a chance to properly test himself at a senior level, so this loan move to MK Dons could be perfect for him:

?? #MKDons have signed Manchester United defender @EthanLaird on loan. Laird, an England Under-19 international, will spend the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign at Stadium MK. Full story ? https://t.co/aVQoDas9b6 pic.twitter.com/e8XI6Bb9j3 — MK Dons (@MKDonsFC) January 8, 2021

The Dons have had an up and down season and a push for the play-offs doesn’t look completely absurd, but their first priority has to be pulling away from the threat of relegation.

It was also confirmed earlier today that Marcos Rojo would leave the club in the summer so there will be a need for more defensive cover next season, so an impressive campaign with MK could put Laird in a spot to challenge for a first-team role on his return.