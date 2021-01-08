According to Diario Gol, Eden Hazard could be leaving Real Madrid sooner rather than later.

Hazard was, without doubt, the best player in the country during his time at Chelsea. It’s for that reason that Real Madrid made such an astronomical investment in him – up to £150M with add-ons included, as per the BBC.

The Belgian’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu has not gone to plan, however. Despite working under childhood hero Zinedine Zidane, we are yet to see the best of him in a Real Madrid shirt.

Hazard has spent his entire Real Madrid career battling through problems with form and fitness, being able to enjoy very little of it. Sadly, Diario Gol believe it could soon be coming to an end.

Diario Gol report that Hazard is aware of the ill-feeling towards him in Madrid, and there appears to be somewhat of a mutual understanding between his camp and the club that the best move for all parties would be for him to depart.

Where he would go remains to be seen. Back to Chelsea? PSG? We’d merely be speculating at this point.