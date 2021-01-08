FA Cup: All the details for Monday’s 4th and 5th Round draw

No sooner will most of the ties in the Third Round of the FA Cup have been completed, than the draw for both the Fourth and Fifth rounds will take place.

The atypical nature of the 2020/21 campaign will see the fixtures take place over a shorter time frame, to compensate for a potential fixture pile-up caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

What that means is that some teams that haven’t been able to play their Third Round ties – for example because of a postponement for a Covid-19 outbreak – will already know what they need to do to get as far as the quarter-final stage this season.

As talkSPORT note, the draw will take place on Monday, January 11, prior to the Stockport County v West Ham United tie, live on BT Sport, talkSPORT and on the FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.

FA Cup draw: Fourth round draw numbers

* Fifth round draw ball numbers will be generated once the fourth round has been drawn

1 Huddersfield Town or Plymouth Argyle

2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Town

3 Chorley or Derby County

4 Marine or Tottenham Hotspur

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

6 Stockport County or West Ham United

7 Oldham Athletic or AFC Bournemouth

8 Manchester United or Watford

9 Stevenage or Swansea City

10 Everton or Rotherham United

11 Nottingham Forest or Cardiff City

12 Arsenal or Newcastle United

13 Barnsley or Tranmere Rovers

14 Bristol Rovers or Sheffield United

15 Boreham Wood or Millwall

16 Blackburn Rovers or Doncaster Rovers

17 Stoke City or Leicester City

18 Wycombe Wanderers or Preston North End

19 Crawley Town or Leeds United

20 Burnley or Milton Keynes Dons

21 Bristol City or Portsmouth

22 Queens Park Rangers or Fulham

23 Aston Villa or Liverpool

24 Brentford or Middlesbrough

25 Manchester City or Birmingham City

26 Luton Town or Reading

27 Chelsea or Morecambe

28 Exeter City or Sheffield Wednesday

29 Norwich City or Coventry City

30 Blackpool or West Bromwich Albion

31 Newport County or Brighton & Hove Albion

32 Cheltenham Town or Mansfield Town