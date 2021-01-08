Frank Lampard offers Chelsea team update ahead of Morecambe clash: Three senior players out and potential inclusion for the youngsters

Any under-pressure manager will hope for an easy tie after a bad run of form, so surely Chelsea will find a way to get past Morecambe in the FA Cup and regain that winning feeling.

Obviously the League Two side won’t be a pushover – they’re well placed for a promotion push and they’re in a good run of form, but you still have to think if Chelsea lose this then Lampard should just go and start emptying out his office.

The FA Cup usually offers the bigger teams the chance to play a few of the youngsters or fringe players and that will certainly be the case this year thanks to the hectic schedule.

Lampard offered an update on his squad ahead of the game, and it sounds like a few senior players will miss out through injury but there will be a place for some of the youngsters to step up:

Lampard on Soonsup-Bell, Bate, Anjorin, Livramento and Lawrence training with the first-team: “The academy players have been tested and they have been in to train with us and some may be involved on Sunday.” #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 8, 2021

James and Kante are first team regulars so you have to think they may have been rested anyway, while the injury news to Christensen isn’t a surprise after it was reported yesterday that his injury had led to Chelsea blocking a loan move for Fikayo Tomori.

It’s understandable that Lampard will want to get the young players involved and it will bring some positive feeling back to the supporters if they see the kids doing well, but it’s also a must-win game for Lampard so he can’t relax too much with his team selection.