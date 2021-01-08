Fraser Forster reveals he always wanted a second bite of the cherry at Southampton and was never interested in returning to Celtic

Southampton goalkeeper, Fraser Forster, was pursued by Celtic for some time in pre-season. The goalkeeper was also linked with a return to the Glasgow club this month, as the Hoops look to fill the void between the sticks since he left. However, his recent start and clean sheet against Liverpool meant that was looking unlikely, before Forster put the final nail in the Celtic transfer coffin today.

The former England international told the Daily Echo : “It’s been a strange few years, it’s been a tough few years Obviously it’s a club I love a lot. I had some fantastic times here in the past and I’ve always been keen to come back and try and play here.

“That’s all I wanted to do in the summer. I wanted to come back and give it a go and everyone’s been fantastic with me since I’ve been back. But obviously the team has been doing well and Al’s been doing well so it’s just important I can help the team and the club in any way I can.

“I train hard, work hard, try and help the team any way I can when I’m not playing. Obviously the team has had a fantastic start to the season and it’s just one of them.

“You’ve got to do what you can to help the club whilst you’re here and just take it week by week really.

“You never know what’s going to happen – injuries happen and with COVID people can be ruled out, so you’ve just got to be ready for when you do play.”

Forster enjoyed an outstanding loan spell last season, whereby Neil Lennon gave him an opportunity to play first time football, which was something the Englishman had been starved of for years. He caught the headlines with magnificent saves and solo performances ensuring that Celtic beat Lazio, home and away, and came out on top in a one sided Old Firm League Cup final. He was utterly adored by the Scottish fans, but Forster’s ambition laid in the Premier League and thus the Hoops didn’t get their man in the summer.

The goalkeeping position has been a massive problem for Celtic this season, with Barkas, Bain and Hazard all having indifferent stints in the side. Nobody has nailed down the number one spot yet, but it certainly looks like any move for Forster is off the cards.