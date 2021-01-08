The question of how well Rangers and Celtic would fare in the Premier League has reared its head again, and it’s fair to say that Jamie O’Hara has thrown a grenade into the narrative.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side have been in magnificent form this season and remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.

They are, of course, looking to stop eternal rivals, Celtic, from making it 10 title wins in a row which, whilst disappointing for Neil Lennon and Co., can’t take away from the unprecedented success the Hoops have enjoyed over the last few years.

O’Hara is having none of it mind.

“Steven Gerrard has done a fantastic job. He’s got them playing some decent football but in terms of the quality, I still don’t think it’s anywhere near the Premier League,” he said on talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show, cited by talkSPORT.

“I think both teams would struggle to stay in the Premier League. They’d find it tough.

“You look at the quality of the teams in the Premier League, would they survive over the course of a season? Are they better than Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham? I don’t know.

“The teams just outside, Brighton and Newcastle, I think they’d beat them. I think Fulham would win the league in Scotland.”

More Stories / Latest News Smith Rowe’s sparkling form earns him quality new nickname at Arsenal Chelsea youngster’s future uncertain as question marks remain amid Rennes and Newcastle United interest Inter Milan misfit snubbed by Premier League outfit with PSG linked with launching rescue mission

Of course, the notion of what would or wouldn’t happen is completely hypothetical of course, given that any such move is almost certain never to occur.

O’Hara, meanwhile, might well have made enemies of both Old Firm managers and their players after such an outburst.