Hertha Berlin expecting Arsenal to recall Matteo Guendouzi

According to reports coming out of Germany, Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin are expecting Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to recall midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from loan this month.

Guendouzi, 21, signed for Arsenal from FC Lorient in 2018 in a deal worth just £7.2m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining, the young French midfielder went on to make over 80 senior first-team appearances before an altercation with Brighton striker Neal Maupay acted as the catalyst behind his recent loan to Hertha Berlin.

Despite joining the German side during last year’s summer transfer window, Guendouzi has managed just nine appearances in all competitions.

According to a recent report from German outlet BILD, Hertha Berlin are expecting Arsenal to recall their midfielder during the January transfer window.

The outlet claim that it is not yet known how Guendouzi’s return will be received by the rest of the Gunners’ squad but with just 18-months left on his contract, the Frenchman could face another departure; on loan or in a permanent move.

The report also includes details surrounding Hertha Berlin’s interest in Wolfsburg’s Yannick Gerhardt as a possible replacement for the soon-to-be departing Guendouzi.