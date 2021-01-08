“I do have concerns” Frank Lampard speaks out after Chelsea staff members test positive for Covid-19

Football has seen some occasional disruption to fixtures due to Covid-19 this season, but it’s become much worse in recent weeks with some FA Cup games having to go ahead with entire senior squads forced to miss out.

It was always going to be a season where some teams would feel hard done by and they would have to forfeit games or play without key players due to the virus.

Frank Lampard recently spoke out on the issue due to his ongoing concerns, and it’s really important to remember that there are multiple staff members at risk as well as the players:

Lampard confirms #Chelsea staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest rounds of testing. #CFC pic.twitter.com/g6jFmOkNmg — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 8, 2021

It does feel like the sport is caught in a weird moment just now where the schedule doesn’t offer any real flexibility when it comes to rearranging fixtures, but if this continues then they will have to make a decision over cancelling the season or taking an extended break again with the knowledge that next season would be affected again.

Thankfully it sounds like those Chelsea staff members who tested positive will be okay and hopefully we don’t see any more major outbreaks.