Ignorance of history when finances were even & blind to current results: setting the record straight after TalkSport pundit is latest to bash Celtic & Rangers

TalkSport are well known to talk down Scottish football. We know the Premier League is a better league and we know that Celtic and Rangers can’t compete at the top end of the European competition anymore. However, we should also know that much of this is down to finances and that it wasn’t always this way. A simple comparison of Celtic’s global fanbase and European record against Manchester City or Chelsea will tell you everything you need to know in that regard.

I appreciate that TalkSport have a show to sell and the names of Celtic and Rangers get people reacting. I just want to set the record straight for anyone buying into this nonsense:

? “#CelticFC and #RangersFC would struggle to stay in the PL.” ? “If they got in the PL & stayed up, they’d be top 6 with investment.” ? “I do think Fulham would go & win the Scottish Premiership!” Jamie O’Hara still doesn’t rate the standard in the Scottish Premiership ??????? pic.twitter.com/7lzoxwXuvx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 7, 2021

Taking the argument step by step, I’ll begin with the first comment: “Celtic and Rangers would struggle in the Premier League.” If the definition of struggle is to not win the title then that is true. However, in the context of the league as a whole then they would not struggle. If that were the case then why do Premier League clubs keep buying so many of their players? Jamie O’Hara should also be reminded that Celtic topped their Europa League group last season, beating the French Cup champions Rennes, and beating the Serie A runners up Lazio both home and away. Would those teams struggle in the Premier League? Taking Rangers as an example for this season, they drew with Benfica twice and topped their Europa League group without a single defeat. Again, this suggests that neither side would struggle to survive in the Premier League.

The next comment was “If they (Celtic and the Rangers) got in the Premier League and stayed up, they’d be top 6 with investment.” This comment is more fair. At least it recognises that the financial gap is what differentiates Glasgow’s big two from most of English football. Aside from Liverpool and Manchester United, there is no English club with a worldwide support as large as Celtic or Rangers. Celtic’s Irish roots account for this, because many people of Irish heritage are drawn to the club. The Irish are some of the most dispersed people in the world due to the famine, political turmoil and economic devastation. Even to this day, many Irish people emigrate in search of work. Coupled with this is a large amount of Scottish immigration and two attractive histories, in terms of sporting achievement, politics and for some – religion. Conventions and supporters clubs for both teams are packed to rafters in Vegas, Sydney, Philadelphia, Brisbane, Toronto, Belfast, Dublin etc. That doesn’t happen with many clubs, even if they get decent home gates.

The only time that there was a level financial playing field between English and Scottish clubs, we saw who came out on top. Celtic won the Empire Exhibition Cup (British Cup) in 1938 and the Coronation Cup (British Cup) in 1953. These were two one off competitions. Then, in the 1960s, Celtic became the first club from the UK to win the European Cup (old Champions League), doing so in 1967. That campaign began with Celtic demolishing a Manchester United side featuring Best, Law and Charlton, 4-1. During the same season, Rangers reached the European Cup Winner’s Cup Final, whilst Kilmarnock reached the Fairs Cup (old UEFA Cup) semi final. Killie also beat Real Madrid in the European Cup a couple of years earlier.

Fast forward to the 1970 European Cup semi final and Celtic beat the team dubbed “the greatest in the history of English football,” Leeds United, both home and away to reach a second final in the competition in three years. Celtic had a phenomenal record of reaching two European Cup finals (1967/1970), two semi finals (1972/1974) and getting to at least the quarter final stage of almost every European Cup campaign between 1966/67 and 1974/75 (nine seasons). The Hoops also reached the European Cup Winner’s Cup semi final in 1966, when they were robbed of a place in the final by an appalling offside decision to rule out Bobby Lennox’s goal and Liverpool were then handed that final spot on away goals. During this time, Rangers won the European Cup Winner’s Cup in 1972 as well.

The financial gap was present in the mid-70s as Scottish clubs had to sell players to English teams, who at that time weren’t as successful, but paid more money. A prime example of this was Celtic selling Kenny Dalglish to Liverpool. At that point Liverpool hadn’t won the European Cup, whereas Celtic had enjoyed the success stated above. Bill Shankly even stated that “Celtic are the most successful club in world football, nobody can dispute that.” Liverpool’s own amazing success was to follow later in the decade, with Kenny Dalglish a huge part of it.

Even with that gap emerging in the middle of the 70s, the finances weren’t so hugely disparate in the way that they are nowadays, so Scottish clubs still had the chance to compete to a degree. As such, Dundee United got to the UEFA Cup final in 1987, having beaten Barcelona home and away on the road to Gothenburg. United had also beaten Barcelona twice in the 1966/67 Fairs Cup second round, so this was nothing new for them. Indeed, Dundee United had reached the semi finals of the European Cup in 1984, so were close to being the second Scottish club crowned kings of the continent. And before that, they had reached the quarter finals of the UEFA Cup in 1982 and 1983.

Aberdeen bridged the small gap too, by reaching the European Cup quarter finals in 1985/86 and then they won the European Cup Winner’s Cup in 1987.

Even in a more modern era, Martin O’Neill’s Celtic managed to reach the UEFA Cup final in 2003, knocking out Blackburn Rovers (third placed in Premier League at the time) and Liverpool en route to Seville. Celtic then reached the quarter final of the competition the following season (after knocking out Ronaldinho’s Barcelona), and continued to boast the best home record in the Champions League between 2000 and 2012 (just two home defeats in that time). The Bhoys beat and drew with Manchester United and Manchester City in this period, whilst qualifying for the Last 16 of the Champions League a few times too. In 2008, Rangers reached the UEFA Cup final themselves and have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League. In addition, it is worth noting that the ‘Gers beat Leeds United in the Champions League in 1992.

The time when there was a level playing field saw Scottish clubs more than match anything England could offer. In Celtic’s case they trumped everything. When a gap appeared in the mid-70s, things changed slightly, but Celtic, Rangers and other Scottish clubs could still compete very capably. In the last decade, that gap has exploded. The big five leagues have astronomical TV deals and some billionaire owners, who have left huge clubs, in smaller leagues, behind.

If Celtic and Rangers were to get the same money that these Premier League clubs have then they would likely not just settle for top 6, but would push for the title in time. The evidence is already there from the 60s and early 70s when Celtic were on a level financial footing with English clubs. They came out on top and were a dominant force in Europe.

Celtic and Rangers have massive worldwide supports, huge infrastructure and history which make them immediately bigger than the vast majority of clubs in the Premier League. If given the chance to compete in a stronger league and pay the same wages as Premier League clubs then there is only one winner. Celtic and Rangers would be able to afford the best players and would attract them because not only are they iconic institutions, but they would also have a financial edge due to their global merchandise sales, and the sponsorships that their worldwide support would bring, combining with the same TV deal as the EPL to lift them above. Moreover, Celtic have 60,000 season ticket holders and Rangers have 50,000. Ticket sales would thus be among the top end of the league too.

Few if any English clubs have the same atmosphere and passion as Celtic and Rangers fans. Celtic Park is famous as one of the loudest stadiums in the world. It has won plaudits from top players all over the planet (as you can see by clicking HERE) and the fans were voted the best in the world by FIFA a couple of years ago. The crowd has made a massive difference in Europe and would continue to do so if Celtic were in the Premiership.

To address the final point about Fulham winning the SPFL, would Fulham get 50 or 60 thousand fans every week in the Scottish League? Would their fans keep the enthusiasm for games against Hamilton at home? Take away the TV deals and sponsorships that they get from being in the English premiership and they are no bigger than Dundee United, in my opinion.

The English Premier League is fantastic. There are historic clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City are sensational. I support a team who has spent time in the Premier League. However, I think a bit more knowledge and financial context is needed before pundits talk about the Scottish giants. People do not realise the huge worldwide support they enjoy, their historical achievements when things were financially even, or the difference that their phenomenal atmosphere’s make in the words of Europe’s greatest players.