Jose Mourinho has always been a manager who wants to add to his squad whenever possible, and it looks like he’s looking for more creativity and quality this month.

Mourinho has been linked with a move for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic as far back as 2017 when he looked to bring him to Old Trafford, while a report from Goal has now indicated that talks have been held about bringing him to Spurs on loan.

He struggled for form after that move didn’t happen and a loan spell with Bayern Munich didn’t go to plan, but he’s exactly the type of player that Mourinho likes in his team.

Of course he’s got quality and the ability to score goals, but he’s hard working, aggressive and physical while he’s also tactically disciplined so he would be a player he can rely on.

Interestingly it appears that Perisic isn’t the only Inter Milan player that’s been linked with a move to Spurs this month, but the return of Christian Eriksen would be a much more controversial transfer.

He appeared to force his way out of the club a year ago and it almost looked like he was willing to go anywhere, but he was never a good fit for Inter Milan and it’s not a surprise to see him struggle.

Goal have also indicated that Mourinho is willing to bring the Danish star back to the club, but it doesn’t sound like talks have taken place for that deal yet and the fans might need some persuasion to accept him back.