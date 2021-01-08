Jose Mourinho interested in Real Madrid star

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Militao, 22, joined Real Madrid last summer after departing FC Porto in a deal worth £45m, as per Transfermarkt.

After the Brazilian’s arrival in Madrid, Militao was hotly tipped to become one of Europe’s best defenders, however, after seemingly falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane, the South American’s future is now under threat.

Despite his wealth of experience even at such a young age, Militao is continuing to see his game-time heavily restricted under Zidane and has only managed to feature in just three matches all season.

According to a recent report from AS, Militao’s lack of game-time is catching the eye of Mourinho who has been interesting in signing the 22-year-old for quite some time.

The outlet report that Mourinho lacks confidence in Eric Dier and Davidson Sanchez at centre-back and would prefer to bring in Militao.

It is not known at this stage whether Real Madrid would be open to allowing the 22-year-old to depart the Spanish capital, or how much they’d demand for his services.

However, one this is for sure, Mourinho is known for getting the best out of his defenders, therefore, should Militao wish to reignite his career, working under Mourinho could be his best option.