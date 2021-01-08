Offer made: Juventus launch loan-to-buy bid for AS Roma and Club Brugge transfer target

Juventus have made their move for FC Dallas full-back Bryan Reynolds, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Juve appear keen on monopolising the best talent from across the pond, even if the two that they would probably like on their books, Christian Pulisic and Alphonso Davies, are currently unobtainable.

Having already recruited Weston Mckennie from Schalke, and the youngster proving his worth with a goal against Barcelona at the Nou Camp, the Serie A champions appear keen on signing another player from the United States.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter yesterday evening to report that Juventus had launched an official loan-to-buy bid in an attempt to sign 19-year-old Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas.

Bryan Reynolds. Juventus today have offered $7M to Dallas FC [loan + obligation to buy, permanent deal] and are waiting for an answer also by player side. Juve are in the race with Roma and Brugge for the next USA gem. ?? @SkySport https://t.co/SHvdxQI2zD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021

Romano notes that both Club Brugge and AS Roma are keen on securing Reynolds’ services, but Juve are a powerhouse in the transfer market and you have to think the prospect of linking up with compatriot Mckennie in Turin would be an attractive proposal for him.