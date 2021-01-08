Kemar Roofe ruled out for a few weeks after injury picked up in Old Firm derby

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with an injury suffered in the Old Firm win over Celtic, says boss Steven Gerrard.

Roofe has scored 10 goals in 15 Scottish Premiership games this season, including eight in his last nine games, but he will be missing on Sunday as Rangers look to maintain their 19 point lead at the top of the table when they travel to face third-placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The striker was subbed at half time in the Glasgow Derby. Many fans thought that this was a tactical decision as he hadn’t had a touch of the ball, due to Celtic’s dominance in the game. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “Kemar won’t be with us at the weekend, he picked up an injury in the Old Firm. It’s difficult to put a date on that one just yet but I predict he could miss a couple of games.”

Gerrard then updated the channel on other recent absentees:

“Scott (Arfield) is about to come out of a boot that he has been in since the injury. He has got an ankle ligament injury, which is quite a significant injury.

“He’s progressing well but it’s about moving the rehab forward now, but in the short term Scott will be missing. It is difficult to put a date on.

“What I would say is that knowing Scott, and if he keeps progressing as he has, you are looking at probably the end of the month all being well.

“It’s an injury that you can’t really rush and push, as much as you want to. So we are probably looking at four to five weeks for this type of injury.

“He has been out for a couple already so you are looking at probably the end of January, the beginning of February. We will look to see how that plays out.

“There’s better news on Ryan Jack, who has been outside and had two or three sessions and is progressing extremely well. If that keeps moving in that direction he should be back with the team sometime in the middle of next week.”