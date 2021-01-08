Late hope for Arsenal with Folarin Balogun over suggestions he will stay if teammate is sold

It appeared inevitable that Arsenal were going to lose Folarin Balogun for nothing in the summer, but there could be some late hope that things will change.
It’s been confirmed that all he’s looking for his a chance to play football, so he would’ve been open to staying at the club if they actually gave him some opportunities to play:
Balogun always been open to stay at Arsenal… but he needs to play. This is the priority for Folarin and his agents.
If he plays more, he’ll be consider a new contract. If not, Balogun will decide among 15 clubs that approached him as free agent. Nothing done/signed yet ? #AFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021
At least that suggests his decision to leave is purely for sporting reasons and it’s not like he’s holding a grudge against Arsenal, but reports have emerged today which suggest he’s on the verge of signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.
That also indicates that Arsenal don’t have much time to change his mind, but there could be a late change in circumstances with the news that West Ham are looking to sign Eddie Nketiah:
Arsenal striker Nketiah a target for West Ham after Haller exit
????????? ?? @sr_collings & @JackRosser_ https://t.co/UlDvFvyz55
— Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 8, 2021
That report also touches on Balogun’s situation, and they claim that all he wants is some assurances over his playing time and Arsenal would be able to promise him more playing time if Nketiah actually leaves.
They go on to say that Nketiah only has 18 months left on his deal and Arsenal are open to selling him on a permanent basis, so there could still be some late drama that sees Balogun change his mind and commit his future to the club.
Keeping Bolagun is the better option for sure. So,whether, it’s a loan deal (preferred) for Nketiah or Arsenal selling him, Bolagun must replace Nketiah in the squad. Arsenal cannot afford to make the same mistakes they did in losing Gnabry, Bennacer and Donyell with Bolagun.
Think that would be a good bit of business personally. Balogun has a better first touch, seemingly better finishing, and more composure and calmness in front of goal.
It’s early days and we haven’t seen too much of the young man, but being almost 2 years younger and he also appears to have a higher ceiling than Nketiah.
Edie hasn’t really carried on from his accomplishments in U-23’s, and as a club trying to get back to the CL we really can’t afford to wait for him to come good. I would sell the West Ham or anyone, and create more opportunities for Balogun.
Be careful what you wish for… I feel that Eddie is a very good player. He is that fox in the box striker all teams like to have. I understand that he ain’t showing what he can do right now in this arsenal team but I really really think he is good and compare him to Jermaine Defoe. I am not surprised in the slightest that West Ham are interested.. he will do well for them.
I can see him playing for Spurs also one day if he reaches his potential…Lol.. but seriously I do.
Apart from the exit of Martinez, every other players linked with exit, except Balogun, is welcome.
yes balogun is battrer, we don’t want to lost him let nketia go.