Late hope for Arsenal with Folarin Balogun over suggestions he will stay if teammate is sold

It appeared inevitable that Arsenal were going to lose Folarin Balogun for nothing in the summer, but there could be some late hope that things will change.

It’s been confirmed that all he’s looking for his a chance to play football, so he would’ve been open to staying at the club if they actually gave him some opportunities to play:

Balogun always been open to stay at Arsenal… but he needs to play. This is the priority for Folarin and his agents. If he plays more, he’ll be consider a new contract. If not, Balogun will decide among 15 clubs that approached him as free agent. Nothing done/signed yet ? #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021

At least that suggests his decision to leave is purely for sporting reasons and it’s not like he’s holding a grudge against Arsenal, but reports have emerged today which suggest he’s on the verge of signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

That also indicates that Arsenal don’t have much time to change his mind, but there could be a late change in circumstances with the news that West Ham are looking to sign Eddie Nketiah:

Arsenal striker Nketiah a target for West Ham after Haller exit ????????? ?? @sr_collings & @JackRosser_ https://t.co/UlDvFvyz55 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 8, 2021

That report also touches on Balogun’s situation, and they claim that all he wants is some assurances over his playing time and Arsenal would be able to promise him more playing time if Nketiah actually leaves.

They go on to say that Nketiah only has 18 months left on his deal and Arsenal are open to selling him on a permanent basis, so there could still be some late drama that sees Balogun change his mind and commit his future to the club.