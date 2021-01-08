Leicester City in talks with Celtic over transfer of central defender

According to Sky Sports journalist, Anthony Joseph, Leicester City have entered into talks with Celtic over the loan transfer of The Foxes centre back Filip Benkovic.

Benkovic enjoyed a spell on loan at the Glasgow club, who were ironically managed by Leicester’s boss Brendan Rodgers at that time.

The Croatian is not part of Leicester’s short term plans and was recently recalled from a loan spell at Cardiff City, where he made just one appearance since the start of the season. The club are understood to be happy to loan the players out, with Brendan Rodgers telling Sky Sports that another spell at Celtic would be good for him. It is thought that Leicester may even be open to selling the player permanently, though such a deal would likely be part of a loan to buy offer, so that Celtic can assess Benkovic’s fitness before committing. Indeed, the only downside to the defender’s time at Celtic Park a few years ago was the number of injuries that he picked up.

Celtic are currently desperate for a centre back with Christopher Jullien being ruled out with a long term knee injury, whilst loanee Shane Duffy has been a disaster since temporarily joining from Brighton.