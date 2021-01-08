Agreement in principle: Lionel Messi smiling at Barcelona after securing Premier League move

Don Balon believe they have the inside track as to why Lionel Messi is playing with a smile on his face again at Barcelona.

Messi, who began the season below his usual standard, was at his brilliant best during Barca’s 3-2 victory over Athletic Club earlier this week.

The Argentine scored two goals and ran the show for Ronald Koeman’s men, looking happy in a Barcelona shirt for the first time since before all the summer’s drama.

Though those competing for the presidency at the Nou Camp may take that as a sign of Messi’s intent to stick around, Don Balon believe it to be quite the opposite.

Don Balon report that Messi has in fact received a proposition from Manchester City, one which he feels ticks all the boxes, hence his happiness of late.

Messi is free to negotiate with any future party as a free agent, being in the final six months of his contract, and Don Balon believe Man City are looking likely to get their man.

We would think it unlikely for Messi to resolve his future before the Barcelona presidential election, even if he does have an offer on the table from City.

While the Argentine icon may well be on the move, you feel as though there’s plenty more twists and turns ahead before anything’s decided.