Journalist gives his take as Liverpool are linked with Sergio Ramos

The Athletic reporter James Pearce has rubbished suggestions that Liverpool could make a move to sign Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito reported earlier this week that Liverpool had joined the race to sign Ramos, with Jurgen Klopp short on options at centre-back.

?”El LIVERPOOL se ha interesado en SERGIO RAMOS en las ÚLTIMAS HORAS” ?EXCLUSIVA de @cristobalsoria en #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/uU9R0WOJyw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 6, 2021

Naturally, that raised a few eyebrows. Liverpool have been astute in the transfer market of late and signing a 34-year-old on presumably astronomical wages would be very un-FSG.

James Pearce writing for The Athletic echoes the unlikeliness of any deal materialising, noting that, after that night in Kyiv, “he’s about as popular on Merseyside as Boris Johnson.”

Though there’s no doubting that a great deal of Liverpool-supporting FIFA players would love to have Ramos lining up alongside Virgil Van Dijk in defence, it makes no sense in the real world.

Accompanying a world-class but ageing centre-back with a world-class but recently seriously-injured centre-back has all the makings of a world-class recipe for disaster.

It’s safe to say that this is one transfer that will not be materialising this January, nor later this year in the summer transfer window – or ever, for that matter.