Man City owner spends £760K on brilliant gesture to protect one of English football’s oldest surviving artefacts

It’s easy to vilify billionaire owners such as Manchester City’s Sheikh Mansour, but a recent gesture suggests he’s every bit as in touch with the traditional significance of English football than the common folk.

Mansour has invested heavily into City since buying the club back in 2008. He has completely transformed the club, from mediocrity into a Premier League and European heavyweight, with the club’s infrastructure significantly improved from prior to his arrival.

With his cash turning City into title challengers in England, you could forgive rival fans for not taking so fondly to Mansour, but perhaps a few may change their mind after hearing of a brilliant recent gesture of his, as has been reported by M.E.N.

M.E.N’s report notes that the oldest surviving FA Cup trophy, previously under the possession of West Ham co-owner David Gold, was put up for auction.

Mansour heard about the possibility of the trophy being sold abroad and being lost, and with it being won by City 116 years ago in 1904, the club chief decided to fork out what M.E.N report to be £760K to ensure it stays in the National Football Museum, to whom it has been loaned back.

This is a personal venture from Mansour who appears intent on protecting the history of English football and Manchester City’s own club achievements, even dated back over 100 years ago.

For that, you can only tip your hat to the billionaire.