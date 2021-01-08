Menu

Man United braced for triple transfer threat as Premier League rival ready to test Woodward’s resolve

January could end up being a very busy month indeed for Manchester United.

The Red Devils need to build on their good recent form in order to keep themselves at the top of the Premier League table, whilst there’s also the possibility of the transfer merry-go-round turning apace.

United are probably still one or two players short of a title-winning team, though it’s unlikely that the board will sanction any deals to add to their playing staff midway through the campaign.

What is entirely possible is a few fringe players heading out of the exit door, and to that end, 90min are reporting that former United old boy, Steve Bruce, is keen on taking three players to Newcastle.

Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard are the players whom Bruce appears to want, but isn’t convinced as to which is his priority at this stage.

United supporters surely won’t shed any tears for the departures of Jones and Lingard, with a move for Williams only acceptable to the Old Trafford faithful if it was a loan.

Ed Woodward will likely have the final say and he hasn’t made the best of most of the previous transfer windows he’s overseen, which won’t fill United’s fans with confidence.

