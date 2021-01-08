Menu

Man United starlet tests positive for COVID-19 having been in line for debut this weekend in FA Cup

Manchester United FC
Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, with the youngster previously expected to feature against Watford this weekend.

This news comes from Equipo TMA, a talent agency, who according to Transfermarkt, are the representatives of Pellistri, a 19-year-old who signed with Man United over the summer transfer window.

Though the Uruguayan is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils, M.E.N reported that he had been promoted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad and was in line to make his debut in the FA Cup against Watford this weekend.

However, it looks like Pellitri’s hopes of making his debut for Man United this weekend have now ended, with his agency, Equipo TMA, taking to Twitter to seemingly confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

We await official confirmation from Man United or the player himself, but this news appears to be credible, which is hugely unfortunate for Pellistri and disappointing for the United fans who were looking forward to see him in action this weekend.

Equipo TMA do note that Pellstri is not experiencing any symptoms, which is at least one positive.

