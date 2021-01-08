No agreement reached: Mesut Ozil’s departure from Arsenal not as imminent as suggested

Mesut Ozil is yet to sign and seal a move away from Arsenal, despite reports in Turkey suggesting otherwise, according to Football London.

Ozil is yet to feature for Arsenal since March, despite the Gunners having real problems at times this campaign when it comes to the creation of chances for their strikers.

As a result of that, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal tally at current is significantly lower than usual – it’s difficult to say that the two matters are not at least somewhat intertwined.

If Aubameyang was holding out for a dramatic Ozil comeback story at the Emirates, he would have been left disappointed by reports in Turkey claiming that the World Cup winner had signed a contract with Fenerbahce, reports that are mentioned in the aforementioned article by Football London.

However, the purpose of that piece from Football London is to essentially rubbish those claims. Their report claims that Ozil and his agent are set to sit down and run their eye over offers from Turkey, USA, Qatar and Italy before coming to a final decision.

All those Gunners supporters that cracked open the bubbly yesterday evening in celebration of Ozil’s imminent departure appear to have done so prematurely. Although, you feel as though it will now only be a matter of time before he’s packing his bags.