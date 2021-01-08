The January transfer window hasn’t really got going to this point, but there’s still three weeks left within which clubs can do their business.

Much will depend on player valuations of course.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across all divisions, clubs are now having to be ultra cautious about where they’re spending their hard-earned.

For all intents and purposes, mistakes cannot be made at this point because clubs aren’t in a position to rectify them.

One player who is being keenly sought after is Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori.

Though highly-rated by Frank Lampard, the 23-year-old centre-back is believed to want to leave Stamford Bridge in order to gain more match time.

Marcelo Bielsa was thought to be interested in his services for Leeds, but as The Athletic (subscription required) note, any potential interest last summer was wide of the mark.

Here is The City suggest that, in fact, Newcastle will step forward to offer Tomori the experience he craves, though Chelsea are yet to respond to whether they’re interested in doing the deal.