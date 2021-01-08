Done deal: Ajax announce €22.5M signing of West Ham centre-forward

It’s official – Sebastien Haller has departed West Ham to become an Ajax player.

Haller moved to East London with great expectations, having impressed during his time with Eintract Frankfurt.

Despite the move not being a total disaster, West Ham could be forgiven for thinking that they did not get full value for money.

Haller never truly established himself as the Hammers’ starting no. 9, with wide-man Michail Antonio ahead of him in the pecking order in that department of late.

Both West Ham and Haller have evidently seen it best to end the relationship at this stage, with Ajax confirming via their official website that they have completed a deal to sign him.

Ajax confirm on their official website that they have forked out €22.5M to sign Haller this winter, a healthy sum banked by West Ham that will presumably be re-invested this month.

West Ham will be thankful for Haller’s service, but equally thankful to have him off their books.