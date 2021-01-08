Official: Arsenal confirm first-team departure as Gunners trim squad further

It’s official – Arsenal have confirmed via their official website that goalkeeper Matt Macey has signed for SPL side Hibernian on a permanent basis.

Macey, who signed for the Gunners back in 2014, made two first-team appearances during his time with the club. One came in the League Cup, the other in the Europa League.

Suffice to say, he hasn’t ever come close to breaching the starting eleven. He’s seen various goalkeepers come and go, without having a shot at being number one, even if he has been part of the first-team squad under Mikel Arteta.

Now 26-years-old, the time has come to move on in hope of being first-choice elsewhere, just as he was during multiple loan spells in England’s lower tiers.

A move to Hibernian has been agreed between the Scottish outfit and Arsenal, with the latter taking to Twitter on Friday morning to thank Macey and wish him well in the future.

Thank you and good luck at @HibernianFC, Matt ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 8, 2021

Macey has been signed in time to participate in Hibernian’s next game, which happens to be at Celtic Park on Monday. That’s not a bad one to start with, is it?