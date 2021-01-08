Phil Neville is close to being announced as Inter Miami’s new manager

There were some uncomfortable moments for Inter Miami earlier in the week when it was suggested they had held talks with Phil Neville despite having someone else in charge of the club.

Diego Alonso was eventually sacked and that cleared Neville to take over, and it now looks like the deal is pretty much done:

It’s an interesting one for Neville after a few years in charge of the England women’s team, while he’ll have a friend in the boardroom as former Man United teammate David Beckham is one of the owners of the club.

The report also suggests that the FA are now expected to name a caretaker boss to take over from him as they already had a replacement for Neville lined up for later in the year.

Miami are in a strange place just now as a new franchise who haven’t been able to have a full stadium of fans for an entire season yet, so time will tell if Neville is the man to take them to the next level.