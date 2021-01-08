Menu

Photo: Absolute clanger for Man United over suggestions they used the WRONG PICTURE for Amad Diallo announcement

Every fan will get excited about a new signing so the club have a fairly simple remit when it comes to writing pieces to promote the transfer – get the name right and also just use any picture of the player.

Unfortunately for Man United it appears the official website has had a bit of a clanger when it comes to announcing Amad Diallo, as they’ve been accused of using a picture of his Atalanta teammate Caleb Okoli:

Official United website publish an article about Amad Diallo using a picture of his Atalanta teamate Caleb Okoli. from r/soccer

Obviously the official link to that piece is now showing an error message rather than the original piece, but it’s far from ideal when announcing a big money signing.

 

