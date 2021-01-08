Menu

Photo: Arsenal drop major hint that key player is back in contention for the FA Cup clash with Newcastle

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

There was concerning news around Arsenal when it sounded like there were several players missing because of a virus, but in the end it was only Gabriel Magalhaes who was ruled out for a few weeks when he tested positive for Covid-19.

Admittedly the team has done well in his absence so he might have a tough time getting back into the starting XI, but the club have all but confirmed that he’s in contention to face Newcastle in the FA Cup this weekend:

He did show promise and plenty of great qualities when he first joined before the entire team started to struggle, so perhaps playing in a confident team which is winning games will help him return to his best.

More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Kenneth dagogo Green says:
    January 8, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    So are u people suggesting Pablo Marri should drop for him because he started the season with a gud form that is Arant rubbish let him wait for his tune he’s no better to (Pablo) at all

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.