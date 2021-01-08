Menu

Photo: Snowy conditions force Rayo Vallecano team to turn return to Madrid

Posted by

The Rayo Vallecano team bus, travelling to Ebro to face Mirandes ahead of tomorrow’s Spanish Segunda Division match has been forced to turn around and return to Madrid.

The decision was made following the bus stumbling across this treacherous stretch of road, with no sign of the snow relenting.

Snowy conditions are expected to continue across Spain in the next 24 hours with postponements expected. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether or not Rayo Vallecano will be able to make the journey to Ebro tomorrow. In all likelihood the game will called off now.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “You see that in Sunday League over Hackney Marshes,” Lee Bowyer’s post-match rant
Chelsea ace demands to leave either on loan or permanently this month after playing time frustrations
Kemar Roofe ruled out for a few weeks after injury picked up in Old Firm derby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.