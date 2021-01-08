Photo: Snowy conditions force Rayo Vallecano team to turn return to Madrid

The Rayo Vallecano team bus, travelling to Ebro to face Mirandes ahead of tomorrow’s Spanish Segunda Division match has been forced to turn around and return to Madrid.

The decision was made following the bus stumbling across this treacherous stretch of road, with no sign of the snow relenting.

The bus carrying the Rayo Vallecano team to Ebro to face Mirandes in Segunda Division action tomorrow has been forced to turn around and return to Madrid.

Snowy conditions are expected to continue across Spain in the next 24 hours with postponements expected https://t.co/3GfWFC79OH — footballespana (@footballespana_) January 8, 2021

Snowy conditions are expected to continue across Spain in the next 24 hours with postponements expected. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether or not Rayo Vallecano will be able to make the journey to Ebro tomorrow. In all likelihood the game will called off now.