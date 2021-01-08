Menu

Photo: Statue bearing an alarming similarity to Man United’s Ed Woodward spotted during US Capitol riots

Manchester United FC
Obviously the scenes in America in recent days have been utterly astonishing and not in a good way, but sometimes you need to look for the humour in these situations.

There have been various images going around where people have photoshopped club flags into the riots, but this one is genuine and the statue really does bear an alarming resemblance to Ed Woodward:

Perhaps it’s the case that Woodward’s abilities in the transfer market are just much more appreciated in America, but it’s definitely a face you didn’t expect to see during the riots.

