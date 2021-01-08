The pressure will be on Mauricio Pochettino from the get-go at Paris Saint-Germain, and his transfer business could well author just how successful he becomes in the position.
With money seemingly no object at the Ligue 1 club, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager would be able to have his pick of signings.
However, there’s one world-class Argentinian that’s available on a free transfer in the summer and who it appears is Pochettino’s priority signing.
And it’s not Lionel Messi.
According to the Daily Express, who cite football agent, Bruno Satin, speaking on Canal+, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero is being primed for a switch to the Spanish capital.
However, according to The Athletic cited by the Daily Express, City have yet to open negotiations with their record goalscorer and, in any event, it would appear that he is keen to stay at the Etihad Stadium.
As everyone knows, money talks in football, and given the right numbers, Aguero will surely be tempted by one last big pay day.