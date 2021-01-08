Menu

Real Madrid squad in disagreement with Florentino Perez over key Sergio Ramos issue

Bayern Munich
Posted by

According to Don Balon, the Real Madrid squad are in disagreement with Florentino Perez over the treatment of Sergio Ramos – and the potential arrival of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

They’re two of the best defenders in the world, but are both out of contract at the season’s end. As you would probably expect, that’s created a bit of a frenzy around them.

As Don Balon report, PSG are thought to be leading the race to sign Ramos, but only because Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not paying Ramos what he wants to get the deal done.

MORE: Real Madrid star accepts salary reduction to renew contract

That appears to be creating somewhat of a disgruntlement in the Real Madrid dressing room.

More Stories / Latest News
Frank Lampard offers Chelsea team update ahead of Morecambe clash: Three senior players out and potential inclusion for the youngsters
Man United should be even more angry with the FA as reports suggest their decision forced United to abort a January transfer
Video: ‘Sergio is unique’ – Guardiola looking forward to having Aguero back on the pitch for Man City again

The report claims that the players are questioning Perez’s intention to pay what is necessary to get Bayern Munich’s Alaba, instead of just giving the cash to Ramos, a club legend who is still undeniably world-class.

As brilliant as Ramos is and as exemplary as his service has been, he is six-years older than Alaba. Perez is president a reason, and it’s because he doesn’t make decisions based on sentiment, rather, logic.

More Stories David Alaba Florentino Perez Sergio Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.