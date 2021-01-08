Real Madrid squad in disagreement with Florentino Perez over key Sergio Ramos issue

According to Don Balon, the Real Madrid squad are in disagreement with Florentino Perez over the treatment of Sergio Ramos – and the potential arrival of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

They’re two of the best defenders in the world, but are both out of contract at the season’s end. As you would probably expect, that’s created a bit of a frenzy around them.

As Don Balon report, PSG are thought to be leading the race to sign Ramos, but only because Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not paying Ramos what he wants to get the deal done.

That appears to be creating somewhat of a disgruntlement in the Real Madrid dressing room.

The report claims that the players are questioning Perez’s intention to pay what is necessary to get Bayern Munich’s Alaba, instead of just giving the cash to Ramos, a club legend who is still undeniably world-class.

As brilliant as Ramos is and as exemplary as his service has been, he is six-years older than Alaba. Perez is president a reason, and it’s because he doesn’t make decisions based on sentiment, rather, logic.