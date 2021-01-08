Things have gone from bad to worse for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid.

As so often happens, and as we’ve seen with the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner at Chelsea, moving to another club with greater expectations and more pressure doesn’t always work out.

For the Belgian maestro, his sojourn to the Spanish capital has been nothing short of a disaster.

Injuries have played their part of course, Hazard never really being in peak condition since his switch from west London.

However, when he has been given the chance to shine he has failed his audition miserably.

Questions will almost certainly need to be asked now about Real’s ‘Galactico’ policy.

It’s all very well being able to sign the world’s biggest names ‘because you can,’ but a number of factors, including projected transfer valuations, also need to be taken into account.

In the short space of time Hazard has been at the club, his value has plummeted from the €115m that they paid for him, to €50m, according to Sport who cite transfermarkt‘s latest figures.

Unless he’s able to recapture his Chelsea form, he’ll be one of the biggest mistakes in Los Blancos history.