Robert Snodgrass completes move to West Brom

We recently wrote an article, which revealed that West Bromwich Albion were set to sign Robert Snodgrass from West Ham, and today that deal has been finalised.

Snodgrass joins the Baggies for an undisclosed fee, and has an 18 month contract with the club.

Despite being 33 years of age, the Scottish midfielder has plenty of ability to boost West Brom’s fight for survival. He has bags of experience and brings a new threat from set pieces.

West Brom made the announcement on their Twitter account, earlier today:

Snodgrass was popular with the West Ham support and appeared emotional when his departure was in the offing. Indeed, he retweeted a video of his West Ham goals and posted a caption stating “Last thing I needed to see at this time.”

Last thing I needed to see at this time ?????? https://t.co/Iksvlw34CQ — Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) January 6, 2021

He also retweeted this post from a West Ham fan.