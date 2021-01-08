West Ham’s need for another centre-forward is clear now that they’ve sold record signing, Sebastien Haller, to Ajax.

It’s unknown at this stage if David Moyes will be allowed to reinvest the full amount of Haller’s transfer fee or will need to shop in the bargain basement, but whichever way he goes, the striker comes in has to be up to the task.

One player who SportWitness claim have been in talks with the Hammers, via an interview given by his agent on Telefoot, is Reims’ Senegalese marksman, Boulaye Dia.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 16 games this season, and on that form, it’s no wonder the vultures are circling.

Despite the talks, Le10 Sport cited by SportWitness quote the player’s agent, Frederic Guerra, as suggesting that he’d like to see what other offers come his clients way before committing to the east Londoners.

“We talked a lot last month with West Ham. However, we have not moved forward. He is a player that interests them,” he said.

“After that, the question this winter is whether by choosing West Ham or another club, we do not exclude many other clubs this summer.

“With the Covid situation, offers are rare during the winter transfer window.

“[…] Of course it is a security to accept West Ham this winter but it would also close the doors for this summer.

“Italian clubs are interested, in Spain, in Germany. To choose is to give up, so if we choose West Ham, we give up on others.”

With Moyes needing people that are truly committed to the cause as West Ham push for a European place, this sounds like one deal to steer well clear of.