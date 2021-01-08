After another semi-final defeat, this time to Man City in the Carabao Cup, Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will come under scrutiny again for his team selection and formation.

It would be no surprise if there was an inquest into seeing just what summer signing Donny van de Beek has to do to earn himself a place in the team.

The Dutchman has barely featured for the Red Devils since his move from Ajax, and as the tie appeared to be slipping away from United, there’s no reason why van de Beek couldn’t have been given a shot at trying to turn things around.

Former United striker, Dimitar Berbatov, clearly isn’t happy with the situation.

“He needs a run of games in a row to give him confidence,” he wrote in his Betfair column.

“I can see that his confidence isn’t high at the moment, and that’s normal because when you don’t play you start punishing yourself and ask questions of yourself.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he is starting to look for the exit and nobody will blame him. Something isn’t working.”

However, the Bulgarian also questioned the players desire, suggesting he needed to be more demonstrative.

“He should be banging on the manager’s door and ask: what is going on? he should be asking why he’s not playing and what he can do to improve his situation,” he added.

“Then depending on what answers he gets, he can evaluate and do what is necessary.

“He’s only 23, so he’s got lots of football in him and he won’t want to waste any time. It’s an unpleasant situation for the player and hopefully it gets resolved soon.”

Whether that’s the right attitude to be taking is another argument altogether. For example, can you imagine the response if it was Sir Alex Ferguson who van de Beek was taking to task.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham set to rival Juventus and Dortmund for £20M-rated striker Roma scout knew that Man United’s new signing would be a superstar… at age 12 Liverpool star’s future remains unclear as journalist clarifies reports of contract rejection

If the player is happy at the club, then he needs to bide his time, and make his point at the right moment if nothing changes.

Given how well he set the tempo and rhythm for Ajax, it remains a bit of a head scratcher as to why Solskjaer isn’t using him.