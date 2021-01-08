The clouds are beginning to lift over the Emirates Stadium.

Although it’s taken the best part of a few months, Mikel Arteta seems to have turned the corner with his Arsenal side as the Gunners look to push on and make the most of their recent good form.

Key to their aspirations has been the form of youngster, Emile Smith Rowe, who has come into the team and totally transformed it.

Along with other young players such as Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka, Rowe has pushed Arteta’s side in a different direction, and it’s hard to see how Arteta can change a winning team now, however many misgivings he may have about playing the youngsters.

Smith Rowe’s team-mates are in no doubt as to his importance either.

According to the Daily Express, the squad and staff have taken to calling him ‘Kev’ or the ‘Croydon de Bruyne’ in reference to the Man City superstar.

The comparison won’t be lost on Smith Rowe, whose emergence could well signify the absolute end of Mesut Ozil’s career at the Gunners, if it weren’t already over in any event.