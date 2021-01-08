Sven Mislintat could come back to haunt Arsenal as he plays a key role in attempt to poach youngster for free

There was a lot of talk about Sven Mislintat playing a major role in turning Arsenal’s recruitment around when he joined as Head of Recruitment in 2017.

He had an outstanding record with Dortmund before moving to the Emirates, but he only lasted a couple of years before leaving under a cloud with reports indicating he wasn’t happy working for the club due to the dysfunction behinds the scenes.

He’s now back in Germany working with Stuttgart where’s he’s helped to build a squad that won promotion and now looks comfortable in the Bundesliga again, but he could come back to haunt Arsenal with a move for Folarin Balogun.

The young striker has looked impressive when given a chance and he’s been touted as a major star of the future, but his contract is up at the end of the season and The Athletic have suggested he’s about to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign-based club.

That would ensure that Arsenal wouldn’t get a fee for him leaving, and they’ll be gutted to hear more reports that it’s Stuttgart who are set to sign him up.

Only Mislintat will know if he has any ill-feeling towards Arsenal due to the circumstances around his departure, but you have to think he will love it if he manages to poach a supreme talent for nothing from his former club.