Team news: Wolves v Crystal Palace – FA Cup third round

Wolves host Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup tonight. Both sides are locked level on 22 points in the Premier League and will be keen to pursue cup victory with both 11 points clear of the drop. As such, this should be an interesting encounter.

Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White could be included in the Wolves squad as both were recalled from loan spells at Fiorentina and Swansea, respectively, this week.

Leander Dendoncker will miss out for Wolves with a knee injury and the tie will likely come too soon for Willy Boly, who is yet to return from a hamstring problem. Daniel Podence and Marcal are improving from their ailments, but both will still not be ready to return, while Jonny and Raul Jimenez remain out on a longer term basis.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is thought to planning to rotate his squad for the clash at Molineux. He will definitely be without Jeffrey Schlupp, who came off with a hamstring injury during the club’s win over Sheffield United at the weekend. Schlupp will join Scott Dann and Gary Cahill in the physio room, whilst Luka Milivojevic will be assessed for a back problem and is yet to officially be given the go ahead.

Like Wolves, Palace have a number of long term injury problems. Indeed, Wayne Hennessey, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham are still missing.

Wolves and Crystal Palace haven’t met in the FA Cup since February 2010, when Danny Butterfield scored a six-minute hat-trick for Palace in a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park. Wolves are slight favourites going into tonight’s match and will be seeking a different outcome.