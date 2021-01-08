Barcelona are set to announce which of their presidential candidates have gained enough votes in the first stage of the elections to move forward to the main vote on January 24.

Whomever finally takes the post certainly has their work cut out in terms of trying to restore the blaugranes to their former glories.

Lionel Messi being out of contract in the summer will be the most pressing of issues, with plenty of other on and off-field problems to concern themselves with.

One thing that will surely bring a smile to the new incumbent, and anyone connected to Barcelona for that matter, is the form of Pedri.

The 18-year-old has been Barcelona’s shining light this season, and alongside the likes of Ansu Fati, when the striker is fit, he represents a bright future for the club.

What’s more, transfermarkt note that Pedri’s valued has soared from €30m last season to €50m in the 2020/21 campaign.

That represents a rise of 67%, and is the biggest jump of all of the players in the Top 500, according to Sport.