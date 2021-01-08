Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s departure to Valencia held up by transfer fee

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly open to allowing midfielder Harry Winks to leave and join Valencia, however, the proposed transfer is thought to be being held up by the Spanish side’s unwillingness to cough up enough funds.

Winks, 24, has spent his entire career with his beloved boyhood club Spurs after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2002.

Since making his senior first-team debut in 2014 in the Europa League, Winks has gone on to feature in over 150 matches in all competitions for Spurs.

However, after seeing his playing time restricted under current boss Jose Mourinho, the 24-year-old’s long-term future in the country’s capital has become the subject to much speculation.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, Winks has a emerged as a serious January transfer target for La Liga side Valencia.

It has been claimed that the Englishman is open to trying his hand in Spain’s top-flight, however, a proposed deal is being held up by chairman Daniel Levy’s firm demands on a transfer fee.

It is well known that like many clubs throughout Europe, Valencia are struggling for cash due to the implications the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having, but is it believed that regardless of this, Spurs aren’t budging in their demands.

It has not yet been reported how much Spurs are looking to acquire in exchange for Winks, however, it is understood that Valencia are currently falling well short of Spurs’ valuation.