Liverpool star’s future remains unclear as journalist clarifies reports of contract rejection

With Gini Wijnaldum currently able to negotiate with clubs as a free agent, The Athletic have given update on the Liverpool star’s situation.

Wijnaldum hasn’t missed a game in the Premier League so far for Liverpool, but still remains without a new contract, with his current deal with the Reds due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

As he enters his final six months at Anfield, he is free to negotiate with any interested party as a free agent. As The Athletic report, Barcelona have been strongly linked with the 30-year-old.

The Athletic note that reports in Spain have claimed Wijnaldum rejected Liverpool’s latest proposition, but reporter James Pearce believes that to be wide of the mark, with the situation, at the time of writing, unchanged.

Though that may well be the case, that’s hardly ideal from a Liverpool perspective. The mere fact that the champions have allowed it to get to this point is a pretty clear indication of how far apart the two parties are.

Whether an agreement will be able to reached in the coming weeks and months, or whether Wijnaldum will depart in search of the contract he feels he deserves, remains to be seen.